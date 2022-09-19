Search

19 Sept 2022

Garda members praised for rescuing woman from burning house

Garda members praised for rescuing woman from burning house

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 11:25 AM

Four Garda members have been praised for rescuing a woman from a burning house in Co Kerry.

The gardai needed medical treatment after entering the smoke-filled house in Killarney on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 9.20pm after a report was made about the smell of smoke coming from the property.

When they got to the scene, gardai did not see any obvious signs of a fire. However, when they reached the back of the house, they could see smoke billowing from a window.

There was reason to believe that the homeowner was inside so an attempt was made to enter.

Efforts to gain entry through the front door were unsuccessful so gardai smashed a small window and managed to unlock the door.

Officers Eddie Meaney, Martina Desmond, Tom Moynihan and Patrick Finnegan entered the property which was filled with smoke.

They found a woman lying on the floor who was conscious but not moving.

They picked her up and took her outside where she received medical attention from Garda Desmond and Garda Meaney.

The fire was later extinguished by local fire services and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The four Garda members who responded to the incident received medical treatment, in particular two who suffered from smoke inhalation.

All four have recovered and have resumed duty. Peer support services have also been made available, gardai said.

Superintendent Flor Murphy commended the action of his frontline colleagues.

“Gardai on a daily basis show selfless bravery and dedication to keeping people safe,” he said.

“I have no doubt without the quick thinking and bravery of my colleagues Garda Meaney, Desmond, Moynihan and Finnegan that there would have been a tragic outcome to this incident. I am proud to work with these dedicated gardai.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media