Number of homeless people increases further to 10,805

There are 10,805 people homeless across Ireland, according to the Government’s official tally.

This represents another record high, with the previous peak of 10,568 recorded in the last monthly figures.

The Department of Housing’s August report on homelessness, released on Friday, showed there were 7,585 adults and 3,220 children in emergency accommodation across the country.

This represents an increase from the 7,431 adults and 3,137 children recorded in emergency accommodation in July.

There were 1,483 families recorded as homeless, of which 55% (814) were single-parent families.

Sam McGuinness, chief executive of Dublin Simon Community, voiced concern at the increase.

“This news comes at a time when single homelessness is at an all-time high and exits from homelessness are at an all-time low as the availability of rental properties, as a social housing supply, continues to dwindle,” he said.

“Behind these numbers are people who are losing hope for a life beyond homelessness. As the record-breaking levels of people in emergency accommodation experience endless waiting, their mental health and physical health is declining.

“They are developing additional support needs which will make it increasingly difficult for them to live independently again. They are losing motivation, their resilience is fading, they are starting to give up.

“Among the people who make up this month’s increase are older people with complex health needs who never envisioned themselves in this situation and people in employment whose colleagues have no idea they are sleeping in emergency services at night.

“The picture is ominous as we face into the cold, dark winter months ahead and no real clarity or hope in Budget 2023 to support exits out of homelessness.”