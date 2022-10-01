Search

01 Oct 2022

Micheal Martin: No plans for mini-budget in January

Micheal Martin: No plans for mini-budget in January

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

The Government is not planning for a mini-budget in the new year, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said the 11 billion euro budget unveiled earlier this week was designed to get the country through the winter period.

Speaking at his party’s conference in Dublin, the Fianna Fail leader said the situation would be kept under review and conceded an escalation in the war in Ukraine may change the picture.

“We don’t see a mini-budget in January,” Mr Martin told reporters at the RDS.

“We’ll keep everything under review in terms of the wider international situation, the war in Europe, if it deteriorates, if other things happen.”

The Government’s 11 billion euro budget package comprised 6.9 billion euro in budgetary measures for next year, as well as a 4.1 billion euro package of one-off measures to help tackle the rising cost of living for individuals, families and businesses.

It was one of the country’s most extensive budgets in years.

The Government has not ruled out the need for further measures, and said those could be funded from the surplus or from a windfall tax.

Mr Martin also reiterated his defence of his party’s Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Ireland’s homeless figures hit a new record high on Friday, with the number of homeless people in the state rising to 10,805.

Mr Martin again made clear that Mr O’Brien would remain in post following the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle due in December.

Praising his work as minister, he said it would be “totally unfair” if he was replaced in the job.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media