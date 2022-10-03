Search

03 Oct 2022

Four youths arrested over ramming of Garda car

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 10:25 AM

Four youths have been arrested in connection with the ramming of a Garda car by joyriders in Dublin last month.

Gardai arrested the four juveniles following an investigation into the alleged endangerment of gardai and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard area, which are said to have happened on September 19.

An operation was carried out on Monday morning by officers from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole garda stations.

All four are currently detained at a number of garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The incident was widely condemned by politicians and locals.

Footage, which shows dozens of onlookers cheering after the Garda car is rammed, was shared online.

The incident led to a meeting between politicians, community representatives and organisations and Garda members.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced a number of measures to tackle ongoing issues.

She unveiled plans to crack down on anti-social problems in the Cherry Orchard area.

Gardai continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

