Emergency services respond to explosion at Donegal service station

Emergency services are at the scene of a reported explosion at a Co Donegal service station.
Images posted to social media show serious damage to the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough.
The National Ambulance Service said a number of units are attending.
An Garda Siochana are asking motorists travelling towards Creeslough to consider alternative routes.
