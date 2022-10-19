Search

19 Oct 2022

Several lines of inquiry after review of 1972 Belturbet bombing

Several lines of inquiry after review of 1972 Belturbet bombing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:07 AM

A number of lines of inquiry are being investigated by Gardai after a review of the investigation into the 1972 Belturbet bombing that killed two teenagers.

The families of the victims welcomed the “significant” development, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A car bomb exploded outside Farrelly’s Bar and McGowan’s Drapery on the main street of Belturbet in Co Cavan after 10pm on December 28 1972, killing Patrick Stanley, 16, and Geraldine O’Reilly, 15, instantly and leaving eight others injured.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, gardai said a senior officer has been appointed to lead the investigation with an incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station.

The Pat Finucane Centre, along with the O’Reilly and Stanley families, welcomed the development and urged people to come forward.

The human rights group said the teenagers had lost their lives in a no-warning loyalist bomb attack, adding: “We have supported the two families for almost 20 years and, at last, we have this very significant and positive development in the case.

“We appeal for anyone with information to contact the Gardai,” it said.

Patrick, from Clara in Co Offaly, was a keen hurler, footballer and soccer player.

He had applied for a cadetship in the Army but was temporarily employed by local businessman Pat Jennings as a helper on a Calor Gas delivery lorry.

On the night of the explosion there had been a problem with the lorry, meaning he and the driver decided to stay in Belturbet overnight.

When the bomb exploded, Patrick was in the public phone booth on the main street calling his parents Teresa and Joe to tell them he would not be home.

Geraldine was from Drumacon in the Belturbet area, and the youngest of seven. She had completed her Group Certificate examination the previous June, gaining six honours and intended taking up a career in nursing.

She had come into town with her brother Anthony to get food, and was in a restaurant when the bomb exploded in a car parked opposite.

The incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station can be contacted on 049 9525580, the freephone Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 250025.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media