Man’s body found in unexplained circumstances in Co Monaghan

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances in Co Monaghan.
The body of a man was found by a member of the public on premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets at about 8am on Tuesday.
The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda technical Bureau.
The office of the State Pathologist have been notified.
The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation, gardai said.
