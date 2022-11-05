Search

05 Nov 2022

Eoin O Broin’s call for chief economist to be sacked ‘out of order’

Eoin O Broin’s call for chief economist to be sacked ‘out of order’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 1:25 PM

Mary Lou McDonald said that comments by party colleague Eoin O Broin, in which he called for the Government’s chief economist to be sacked, were “out of order”.

Ms McDonald said that Mr O Broin acknowledged he was in the wrong and that he has since apologised to John McCarthy.

The Sinn Fein housing spokesman later withdrew his comments that the chief economist should be sacked, saying they were ill-judged.

“Look, I’ve spoken to Eoin. Eoin is well aware that his comments were out of order,” Ms McDonald said at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis in Dublin.

“They certainly do not represent the Sinn Fein position. We are very well aware that people within the civil and public service have a job to do.

“It’s an essential job to inform government policy, public policy. They bring expertise.

“They bring a critical eye and our colleagues in the north who have been in government have worked very closely with that system.

“It’s the same in this jurisdiction.

“So Eoin knows that he was wrong. He has not backtracked, he has in fact apologised to the person in question. Very graciously, John has accepted that apology.

“But no, we believe firmly and we want to see excellence and expertise in the civil and public service. That’s an essential component to governments getting it right.”

Mr O Broin’s comments, made at a music festival in September, have been widely criticised.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is among those who called for the Dublin TD to apologise to Mr McCarthy.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media