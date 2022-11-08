Search

08 Nov 2022

Government criticised for pushing ahead with five days’ domestic violence leave

Government criticised for pushing ahead with five days’ domestic violence leave

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 9:06 PM

A Sinn Fein TD has criticised the government for not providing domestic violence victims to an entitlement of 10 days’ paid leave.

Louise O’Reilly said it is a “failure” that domestic violence survivors will not have the statutory entitlement of 10 days.

On Tuesday, the proposed domestic violence leave was introduced at committee stage in the Dail, taking it a step closer to becoming law.

The proposed legislation will allow victims of domestic violence to take up to five days’ paid leave.

It forms part of the proposed Work Life Balance Bill, and is part of the Government’s plan to bring the EU’s work-life balance directive into Irish law.

But Ms O’Reilly has criticised the government for not delivering 10 days’ paid leave.

The Dublin Fingal TD had tabled her own private bill that allow victims to take 10 days’ leave from their employment.

The Sinn Fein spokeswoman on enterprise, trade, and employment said the decision urged the government not to push through what she described as “flawed and unsuitable” legislation.

“I am deeply disappointed that the government today insisted on going ahead with a number of deeply flawed amendments which will fail survivors of domestic violence who require paid leave from work,” Ms O’Reilly said.

“This decision is inexplicable and flies in the face of best practice and expert advice.

“I am urging the government to do the right thing and stop attempting to push through this flawed and unsuitable legislation.

“Since the publication of the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman has been criticised by politicians, stakeholders, and trade unions for not going far enough with proposals to support victims of domestic violence.

“Clearly aware of the flaws in his legislation the Minister brought forward a number of amendments to the Bill today.

“However, his amendments have only solidified problematic aspects of the Bill. This is especially true of Minister O’Gorman’s failure to deliver 10 days’ paid domestic violence leave for victims.

“Instead, the minister’s amendments only grant five days’ leave for victims in limited circumstances. This is insufficient and totally fails victims.

“Domestic violence leave is intended to facilitate victims in accessing supports and completing their journey to safety, and five days’ leave is not enough in this regard.

“Ten days’ paid leave would enable victims to take the time they need to seek support, find accommodation, find new schools for their children, open a new bank account, attend court, or undertake any multitude of things they may need to do during such a traumatic time.

“Providing only five days’ leave will also create a two-tier system in the public service where 10 days’ domestic violence leave is already the norm in many agencies and institutions.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media