Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in car crash

A woman in her 80s has been seriously injured in a car crash in Co Cavan.

The elderly pedestrian is understood to have been struck by a vehicle on the R165 at Bailieboro shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

She was taken to Cavan General Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday and may have footage, including dashcam, are asked to make it available to Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.