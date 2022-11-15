Search

15 Nov 2022

Housing minister admits not enough homes being built in cities

Housing minister admits not enough homes being built in cities

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 7:25 PM

The housing minister has admitted that not enough homes are being built in Irish cities, but supply was “going in the right direction”.

Darragh O’Brien once again repeated the government would exceed its target of providing 24,600 homes this year, but admitted that this would not be enough to meet housing demand.

“So we targeted 24,600 this year, we’re going to exceed that, we’re going to deliver more social homes this year than we’ve actually done in decades, and affordable homes for the first time in nearly nearly a generation,” he told reporters in Dublin.

But Mr O’Brien added: “We won’t be happy until we’re getting to at least an average of 33,000 per annum.

“To meet with demand that hasn’t been met over the last number of years, we do need to be getting up to that area of 40,000.”

He added that “we’re seeing the trend go in the right direction”.

“And looking about how we can activate dormant, inactive planning permissions too because particularly if you look within our cities – and right across the country but acutely within our cities – there’s not enough being built.”

At an event to publicise a housing protest to be held at the end of the month, organisers said that the Government’s strategy to private developers to provide most of the homes included in their targets was not going to work, and that more radical action was needed to prevent homelessness from rising.

Mr O’Brien said that from Tuesday, the Government’s Croi Conaithe scheme, which aims to bring vacant and underused buildings in towns and villages back into use, is accepting applications for homes in Irish cities.

He said that an initial 50 million euro had been allocated to the scheme, and that over the coming months it would be expanded if there was enough interest.

He said that a proposed vacant property tax and compulsory purchase orders could be used to encourage owners of vacant properties to avail of the scheme.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media