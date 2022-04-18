Public will be allowed to attend Curragh ‘handover’ event in Kildare next month

More details have emerged about a major event being held at the Curragh Camp next month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the handover of the military base from the British Army to the Irish Free State Army.

The significant moment in history took place at 10am on Tuesday, May 16, 1922, when the Camp was transferred to a party of Irish troops commanded by Lieutenant General JJ ‘Ginger’ O’Connell.

To mark the centenary of the occasion, the Defence Forces Training Centre (DFTC )in the Curragh Camp has organised a ceremonial event on May 16 next.

The day of activities will involve invited guests, families of serving personnel as well as members of the general public.

The event will begin at 11.15am with an official address in the Main Barrack Square by General Officer Commanding DFTC, Brigadier General Brendan McGuinness.

At 12 noon, the national flag on the water tower will be hoisted followed by the unveiling of plaques.

A reception and military display will follow at 12.30pm.

It is understood that the ceremonial event will allow the families of serving soldiers and members of the public to interact with soldiers of the Camp and view several stands of weapons displays, vehicle displays and information hubs.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said: “Defence Forces personnel will be involved in several State and local ceremonial events nationwide, throughout this centenary year, with the key focus lying on the centenary of the barrack handovers.

“These occasions will involve personnel from the Army, Air Corps and the Naval Service, as part of the commemorative programme.”

These ceremonies are to commemorate the hugely significant handovers of the

military barracks from British to Irish forces in 1922, but will also encompass other events as part of the

decade of centenaries programme, including the handover of Dublin Castle in January 1922 and the death of

General Michael Collins in August 1922.