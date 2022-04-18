Search

18 Apr 2022

French ambassador talks Ukraine crisis, horses and Cavan accents during visit to Kildare's National Stud

French ambassador talks Ukraine crisis, horses and Cavan accents during visit to Kildare's National Stud

Matt Dempsey, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Vincent Guérend, TDs Martin Heydon and Cathal Berry and National Stud CEO Cathal Beale

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

18 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The blue, white and red carpet was rolled out for French ambassador to Ireland Vincent Guérend, who visited the National Stud and Japanese Gardens on Wednesday last, April 13.

Mr Guérend, who is a native of the Normandy region of France, arrived at the National Stud at around 1.15pm, following a brief stop at Portarlington.

He then attended a lunch with a number of guests, including Kildare Hunt Club chairperson and former Irish Farmers Journal editor Matt Dempsey, National Stud CEO Cathal Beale, Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry, Fine Gael Minister Martin Heydon, and Fianna Fáil TD and Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

A wide array of topics were discussed during the meeting, including the improved trade relations between Ireland and France as a result of Brexit, the effects of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the current French Presidential elections, the Leopardstown races in February and the status of the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

New Kildare survey shows that 88 per cent of businesses are concerned about the Ukraine crisis

KILDARE WILDLIFE WATCH: The bright yellow pollinators of early spring

With the Irish Peatland Conservation Centre

STALLIONS
Following the lunch, the group rose just before 3pm to tour the National Stud, which included the ambassador being graced by the presence of stallions Lucky Vega and Phoenix of Spain, in addition to a one-day-old foal.

The tour concluded with the ambassador being brought to the Irish Racehorse Experience building, in which Mr Guérend, a self-professed horse racing fan, enjoyed learning about the intricacies of the Irish horse-racing industry.

It was also clear that his horse riding experiences paid off, as he notably won the virtual horse race that day in a landslide victory.

After leaving the venue at around 4pm, the ambassador posted the following message of gratitude on his personal Twitter account: "Impressive visit to the Irish National Stud. World class expertise.

"French and Irish share the same love for horses," he added.

Looking back on the day, Dr Cathal Berry called it ‘a fantastic experience’, while Mr Dempsey said: "Today was important as we have to experience ourselves to the international community.

"The French are an important range of customers (for us) especially in terms of the horse industry, they have a very real interest (in horses)," he added.

Mr Guérend told the Leinster Leader: "I have to come back soon, it’s very impressive, just how well the standards are here, and the dedication of the staff: it’s Irish excellence."

The ambassador also revealed an interesting tale about his first time visiting Ireland as a teenager.

"When I was around 15 or 16, my parents wanted me to spend time in an English speaking country to improve my English, so we decided to go to a farm in Cavan which was run by a lovely family.

CAVAN ACCENT

"I had a great time, I really enjoyed it... but when I came back, I spoke with a really strong Cavan accent! When I met with one of my teachers after my trip, he asked me: ‘Where have you been, what happened to you?’

He also said that France will welcome any Ukrainians that are seeking asylum, and assured them not to be apprehensive about doing so despite France’s colonial history: "In the case of Ukraine, the EU has taken a very swift decision to not only just grant them all free access to Europe, but also to also accelerate taking them in, as many of them were just women and children.

Mr Guérend explained: "We have to understand that there have been previous waves of migrants (arriving in France) over the centuries, and we have to show solidarity with all of those who are facing much harsher living conditions in the world.

"So for this, we have to remain open, which is something that is ingrained in France’s values and principles: to welcome those who are fleeing for their safety and for their beliefs."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media