Motorist driving under the influence was travelling at a speed of 126km in a 80km zone in Kildare

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A motorist who was caught driving under the influence was also travelling at a speed of 126km in a 80km zone in Kildare.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed checkpoint on the R402 in north Kildare when they detected this car travelling at a speed of 126km in a 80km zone.
"Driver also tested positive for cannabis and was arrested."
Gardaí also confirmed that proceedings have commenced against the driver.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.