Blood donation clinic in Kildare will open for today and tomorrow

Blood donation clinics in Athy. File Pic
A blood donation clinic is taking place in the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy today and tomorrow April 19 and 20th April from 3.45 - 8pm.
Clinics are by appointment only.
To book an appointment you can call 1800 222 111.
