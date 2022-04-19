Eight people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
Eight people are being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today.
There are no patients on trolleys at either Portlaoise Hospital or Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
There are 84 patients on trolleys at Limerick University Hospital, the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland, followed by Cork University Hospital which has an overcrowding figure of 44.
