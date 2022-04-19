Visitors to town in Kildare 'don't know where to park'

Main Street, Naas
Visitors to Naas don’t know where to park.
The existing parking signs, indicating where motorists can leave their cars, need to be improved.
Cllr Anne Breen said should signs be more visible, clearer and more effective “in directing vehicles to suitable parking locations.”
Cllr Breen said that the council-run Hederman car park is only 20% full.
Cllr Breen added: “The signs are small, we need bigger signs for visitors” and Cllr Bill Clear said people coming into Naas “don't know where to park.”
