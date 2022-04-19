Search

19 Apr 2022

Man who locked himself into room is told to stay out of Kildare

Man whos locked himself into room is told to stay out of Kildare

19 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

A man who locked himself into a room at a residential setting in Naas appeared before the local District Court on March 23.

Keith Riggs, 38, of no fixed abode and with an address at De Paul House, Little Britain Street, Dublin, is being prosecuted for trespass and threatening to cause damage at Kerdiffstown House, Johnstown, which is run by the Peter McVerry Trust on March 22.

Garda Conor Branigan told of arresting the defendant on the afternoon of March 22 and  he made no reply when charged.

The garda said he had no objection to bail provided that the defendant stated out of County Kildare except for court  attendances.

The court heard that the defendant entered the building - where had resided previously.

Gda Branigan added that the defendant went into a room and would not come out.

He added the defendant was no longer welcome at Kerdiffstown House and had been asked to leave.

The court also heard that alternative accommodation is available to the defendant.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted bail of €100 to the defendant and adjourned the matter to July 27.

The court heard the defendant is likely to stay with his 73 year old mother.

