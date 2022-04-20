Search

20 Apr 2022

Kildare's K club announces Leona Maguire as its new touring professional

Kildare's K club announces Leona Maguire as its new touring professional

Kildare's K club announces Leona Maguire as its new touring professional

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

20 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

The K Club has announced Leona Maguire as its new touring professional. The partnership between The K Club and one of the brightest stars of the LPGA will see the Kildare resort support Leona through the 2022 and 2023 season. Leona will now join fellow Irish golfing star Seamus Power in representing The K Club on tour around the world.

The partnership comes at an exciting time in Leona’s career, and will see The K Club join her on her meteoric rise through the professional ranks. 

The last 12 months have seen Leona breaking plenty of records - lowest round in a Major championship and most points won by a rookie in the Solheim Cup, as well as being the first Irish player ever to be selected for the European team. She then followed it up by becoming the first Irish player to win on the LPGA Tour, bagging top spot in the Drive On Championship in February, 2022. 

For Leona, the partnership means teaming up with a place she knows only too well. “The K Club has always been somewhere I have really enjoyed visiting and spending time,” she said. 

“I'm looking forward to using the resort and its facilities more often, working on my game when I'm at home and spending time with the team there. The work they are doing at the resort and their plans and ambition for the future when it comes to golf is very exciting.”

That excitement is shared by The K Club with Director of Golf at The K Club Conor Russell saying: "We are so proud to welcome Leona to our stable of touring professionals at The K Club along with Seamus Power. This partnership was a very easy decision for us to make when the opportunity presented itself. Leona is Ireland's most accomplished female golf professional, she practices regularly with us on the resort and always has time for a friendly few words. We can't wait to watch what she does next on tour and will be supporting her every step of the way."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media