Search

20 Apr 2022

Naas hotel named best vegan or vegetarian wedding venue in Kildare

Naas hotel named best vegan or vegetarian wedding venue in Kildare

Naas hotel named best vegan or vegetarian wedding venue in Kildare

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

20 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Lawlor's of Naas has been named best vegan or vegetarian wedding venue in Kildare by SaveMyDay.ie.

SaveMyDay.ie was launched in 2021 by Dublin based couple Ian Menzies and Shell Holden to showcase unique and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings. The online platform connects couples with ceremony and party venues that are the right fit for them - whatever their style, their guest size and their budget.

Lawlor's is a well known wedding venue offers pre-designed wedding packages as well as bespoke and tailored wedding days including themed wedding menus of vegan, vegetarian, local ingredients and wine cellar choices. A sneak peek into their vegetarian options shows some sumptuous choices.

Grilled halloumi cheese salad with chargrilled mediterranean vegetables with tzatziki garnish, summer salad of melon with avocado, roast vegetables, rocket and sundried tomato (vegan).

Kildare restaurant owner made Restaurants Association president

For some a little sweeter in the evening, plum bruleès with greek yoghurt and plum compote, French apple tart with apricot glaze, rose and vanilla panna cotta with chocolate, and strawberry roulade with vanilla crème anglaise.

Shell Holden, Co-Owner of SaveMyDay.ie, comments: “Many couples are choosing delicious, versatile and flavourful vegan and veggie fare for their wedding celebrations, be it fully plant-based menus or more meat-free options across their courses. From swapping the roast for risotto, lamb for lentils and chicken for chickpeas, SaveMyDay.ie’s wedding venue partners and their vegan and vegetarian menus wow with their creative cruelty-free canapes to delectable dairy-free desserts impressing even the most sceptical of carnivores. At SaveMyDay.ie, we are delighted to showcase the best of Ireland’s Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly Wedding Venues and help veggie-lovers plan their special day.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media