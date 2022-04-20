Search

20 Apr 2022

COMPETITION TIME! Win an overnight stay plus reserve enclosure tickets to Punchestown Festival Champion Hurdle day on Friday, April 29

Punchestown Festival starts next Tuesday

COMPETITION TIME! Win an overnight stay plus reserve enclosure tickets to Punchestown Festival Champion Hurdle day

Enjoy the fun at Punchestown. Picture: File photograph

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

  

To celebrate The Louis Fitzgerald Hotel exclusive Punchestown Packages, the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel and Punchestown have teamed up with the Leinster Leader to give you a chance to win a one-night stay, B&B, for two people to the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle day on Friday, April 29, at this year’s Punchestown Festival.

The prize includes a one-night stay B&B for two people to include a two-course meal, transfers to and from the racecourse and two Reserved Enclosure access passes to the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle day on Friday April 29.

To enter, just answer the question below:
IN WHICH KILDARE TOWN IS PUNCHESTOWN RACECOURSE LOCATED?
IS IT:
A: NAAS
B: NEWBRIDGE
C: ATHY

Send your answer, with your name, address and phone number by email to editor@leinsterleader.ie with 'PUNCHESTOWN COMPETITION' in the email subject line, before the closing date of before the closing date of 12 midday on Friday, April 22. The winner will be notified by phone or email.

Terms & Conditions Apply — see below:
Competition Rules:
Package cannot be altered or exchanged in any way.
Overnight valid for Friday, April 29, only.
Entrants over 18 years.
No cash alternative.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media