PHOTO GALLERY: Sip and Paint event with Sharon Fidgeon at Kildare's Moat Theatre

Guests were invited down to the Moat theatre to join local Naas artist Sharon Fidgeon for two hours of painting fun. Participants paid €30 in and were supplied with all necessary art materials provided, guidance from Sharon along with two glasses of wine, or alcohol free beverage.
A wide range of abilities and groups were invited along to a wonderful event.
Pictured above: Samantha Coventry, Sharon Fidgeon, Niamh Ryan, Siobhan Duggan and Hazel O'Dea.
All photos by Aishling Conway.
