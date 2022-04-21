Search

21 Apr 2022

KILDARE ART SCENE: Josephine Grant art exhibition continues to run at Kilcock Art Gallery

Personal Reflections

Josephine Grant "Bohemian Colours " Oil on Canvas 40x40cms

21 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Kildare artist, Josephine Grant continues to exhibit her collection, Personal Reflections, at Kilcock Art Gallery until April 30. 

Open from Wedesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm daily, you can also make an appointment to drop in by contacting Breda Smyth on 086 2578283. 

Josephine explains: "My subjects, which are interiors of our two houses (in Ireland and France)..  flowers and plants we grow in our two gardens; our cat Finzi, who poses obligingly, and the views through the windows; all have personal meaning for me.   Light and colour, and the effects of light on colour and form, are what interest me within this context.  

"The textures are ones I feel and have contact with every day - fabric and textiles are fascinating in themselves and present a challenge to paint."   

Josephine has shown her work in many solo exhibitions in Washington DC and Dallas, U.S.A., France, Mexico City, Ireland and the UK, and group exhibitions in New Zealand, Spain, and The Netherlands.  

Her work in the last few years includes a commissions from the Hon. Desmond Guinness to paint 12 paintings of the interiors of Leixlip Castle.

