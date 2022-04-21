KILDARE PLANNING: Permission sought for Cooleragh petrol station demolitian to make way for multi-use development

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of Cooleragh petrol station near Coill Dubh to make way for a new multi-use development.

MA Tudor Investments Ltd want to knock down the existing petrol service building, shop and attached residence, and shed.

In its place, it wants to build a two-storey service station building which will contain one food offering including seating, a retail area, and back of house area.

The plans include two independent office spaces and four residential apartments on the first floor. If approved, the number of fuel dispensing pumps will be expanded to two double sided pumps and the replacement of the commercial fuel pump. Fifteen car parking spaces have been proposed for retail, six spaces for office and five spaces for residences.

There will also be 26 parking spaces provided to service block A and 10 bicycle parking spaces.

The development also includes a two-storey apartment building (building B), with four wheelchair accessible apartments (two bedroom) and four wheelchair accessible apartments (one bedroom). Ten parking spaces will be provided to service block B. The developers also want to build eight two storey houses which will be an extension to the existing approved estate.

This redesigned area of the existing site would see eight two-storey semi-detached houses replaced with nine new homes.