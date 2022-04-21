Search

21 Apr 2022

Kildare County Council urged to speed up its plans to house families

Kildare County Council urged to speed up its plans to house families

The original call was made by Fine Gael (FG) Councillor Tracey O’ Dwyer, who said that there was a 'significant amount' of residential units that are currently vacant.. PICTURE: Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

21 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A number of councillors urged Kildare County Council (KCC) to allow families to move into vacant units that are currently listed for minor maintenance works.

The call, which was made at the most recent Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, April 20, added that the move be done on the understanding that these minor works will be carried out after they move in.

The original call was made by Fine Gael (FG) Councillor Tracey O’ Dwyer, who said that there was a 'significant amount' of residential units that are currently vacant.

She told KCC: "I am sure that there are many families currently situated in hotels that would be happy to work with KCC regarding the issue, even if works are going on in the homes."

Cllr Dwyer’s motion was supported by fellow FG Cllr Kevin Duffy, who said that she was 'on the money' with her assessment of the situation. 

More must be done to combat illegal encampments in Kildare, councillor says

Bollinger Style Council Best Dressed fashion judges announced for Punchestown

The style stakes are high!

He added: "I do know that there can be safety issues with some of these sites, so they are unsuitable, but I would suggest that the council draft up a priority list of these units: we prioritise homes that only require aesthetic works over ones that need necessary works."

Fianna Fáil Cllr Suzanne Doyle also suggested that KCC could allow for video surveys of the housing units to determine the quality of the homes.

In its response to the motion, KCC said in its report: "Units where only minor essential works are required, are prioritised to facilitate a quick turnaround: units that require essential works, even if minor in nature need to have those works carried out prior to occupation."

"Unfortunately, a high proportion of units are returned in poor condition and require significant remedial works to bring them up to the standard required for tenanting.

"This may include electrical, heating and carbon alarms which require full certification prior to allocation."

KCC added that it would 'bear full responsibility' for any health and safety or insurance issues arising from housing units which would be considered incomplete.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media