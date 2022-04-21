Search

21 Apr 2022

Jerry Fish announces Kildare gig

McAuley Place in Naas

Jerry Fish announces Kildare gig

Jerry Fish

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

The live music continues in McAuley Place in Naas next month with Jerry Fish playing there on May 5.

He’s one of Ireland’s most enigmatic and entertaining performers to the point where Ireland’s biggest music and arts festival Electric Picnic have afforded him his very own stage.

The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow

An indie legend and ringmaster of exceptional renown, Jerry Fish has evolved into a showman extraordinaire, capturing the hearts and minds of audiences all over with his now legendary live shows, a unique live theatrical experience that dissolves all boundaries between performer and audience. 

For those who don’t know the back story; Jerry Fish blasted onto the Music Scene in the 1990's touring the globe as front-man of alternative rock outfit An Emotional Fish, the band who gave us the indie rock anthem Celebrate. 

These days the name Jerry Fish is synonymous with festivals, carnival sideshow, circus and theatre.  

Mr Fish's genre bending and idiosyncratic style of entertainment has made him a household name within the Irish music industry. With two platinum selling solo albums, an MTV award and IRMA Music Award, and a solid reputation as a supreme and spectacular showman. 

A highly charismatic performer who refuses to countenance audiences having anything but a good time. Now performing his first shows since March 2019, Jerry is buzzing to return to the thing he loves most; accentuating the positive and bringing smiles to troubled faces with his swaggering vocal, generous and infectious smile and that fantastic vaudeville moustache. 

Tickets for the show are €26.30 including fees and are available from www.ticketstop.ie

News

