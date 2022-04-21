Glamour on Kildare track: Rosanna Davison appointed Naas Racecourse best dressed judge for Royal Ascot Trials day

Rosanna Davison, the model, best-selling author and healthy lifestyle guru, will head up the fashion judging panel at Naas Racecourse for the Royal Ascot Trials and Ladies Day on Sunday, May 15.

The Ladies Day will be sponsored by Newbridge Silverware, who will provide the Best Dressed Lady with a voucher to the value of €2,000.

The four fashionable runners up will each win a Newbridge Silverware jewellery set, including a necklace, bracelet, and earrings.

Rosanna wears jewellery by Newbridge Silverware and a head piece from Jingles Boutique and exclusive hat hire of Naas. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Rosanna said: “Royal Ascot is all about elegance and classic style. I will be looking for someone who is elegant but comfortable in what she is wearing. I am definitely on the lookout for a great headpiece or hat and as we are coming into the summer season, a bit of colour! Everyone is so happy to be back out at events and gatherings again and I am looking forward to seeing all the style and fashion on show.”

Aileen O’Brien, spokesperson for Newbridge Silverware said, “Newbridge Silverware is famous for its elegant designs and has been leading the way on all things fashion and lifestyle since 1934. We are delighted to have this opportunity to sponsor the Ladies Day competition at the Ascot Trials Day at Naas Racecourse. This meeting is always very glamourous and offers racegoers the chance to enjoy spectacular racing and elegant fashion.”

The Royal Ascot Trials Day at Naas Racecourse is one of the flagship meetings in the Irish and Naas Racing calendar, especially for those preparing for Royal Ascot glory. A number of high-quality colts such as Dawn Approach, Caravaggio, Sioux Nation and Kew Gardens have all won at Naas before success at the Royal meeting. The fillies listing is equally impressive, Lillie Langtry, Sky Lantern, Winter, Quiet Reflection, Alpha Centauri. The feature race is the Goffs Lacken Stakes (Group 3) and the Coolmore Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes (Group 3) There are also competitive listed races with the Owenstown Stud Stakes and Sole Power Sprint Stakes.

Marketing manager of Naas Racecourse, Niamh Byrne said; “We are delighted to be able to host our Ladies Day event again this year and are thrilled to have the support of Newbridge Silverware, it is a well-known and much loved Irish brand and is a great fit for this high profile day.

"We encourage all ladies to embrace the Royal Ascot theme and look forward to seeing some great style on the day. On the track we hope to see some top-class racing, last year we saw Quick Suzy finish second in the Fillies sprint before going on to Group 2 success at Royal Ascot and A Case Of You win the feature Goff’s Lacken Stakes before going on to win multiple Group 1 races later in the season."

Admission for the Ascot Trials Ladies Day on the May 15 is €15 per person. Registration for the Ladies Day is free of charge with registrations taking place in the Ladies Pavilion located beside the Parade Ring from 1pm. Those who enter the fashion competition will be treated to a complimentary glass of Pimms. Hospitality packages can be purchased online at www.naasracecourse.com.