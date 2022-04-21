Search

21 Apr 2022

Two hour standoff at County Kildare An Post mail centre over noisy handbrake alarm

Workers downed tools over handbrake alarm installation

Two hour standoff at County Kildare An Post mail centre over noisy handbrake alarm

Workers downed tools for a time this morning

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

An unofficial dispute took place at An Post in Newbridge this morning over the installation of handbrake alarms on vans, and a postman was suspended.

It was feared that postal delays would take place as a result in the Kildare, Monasterevin, Kilcullen, Dunlavin, Curragh and Rathangan areas, however An Post said following consultation the postal workers returned shortly before 9am and services were not impacted.

An Post acknowledged an issue arose during the installation of the alarms and the workers went "off the job for a short while". The spokesperson said this was resolved and there were no delays.

However, the workers are still unhappy with the situation. It's understood the dispute has arisen from the company’s decision to install "extremely loud handbrake alarms on vans" . It is alleged that they require excessive force to deactivate, and workers say no training was given for the correct use, or sequence to disable the alarm, meaning that it could still be audible with the handbrake off. Workers also said that the alarms were fitted without consulting drivers and currently installations have stopped around the country.

Workers said the staff returned to work after the two hour standoff to allow the company time to address the issues, and to reconsider reinstating the suspended postman, who has an exemplary record.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media