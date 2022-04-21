Search

21 Apr 2022

Man was driving at 170km/h on Kildare road

Motorway

Man was driving at 170km/h on Kildare road

A section of the M7

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man found driving at 170 km/h appeared at Naas District Court on April 6.

Kevin Young, 44, whose address was given as Daffodil Lodge, Cloncumber, Kilmeague,  was driving in a southbound direction on the N7 at Castlewarden, near Kill, on March 19 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said weather conditions were good and traffic was light at the time.

He said the defendant was arrested.

Read more Kildare news

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant was going through a relationship breakdown at the time and was under pressure over this and he had a financial issue.

The court also heard that his employer thinks very highly of him and he cares for his parents.

 Ms Murphy said the loss of his driving licence would have a hugely detrimental effect and there is no public transport where he lives.

She also said the defendant pulled in without the garda car chasing after him or activating blue lights.

Ms Murphy said he appreciates he was driving at a very high speed and he was immediately apologetic and has young children who need to be ferried around.

The court was also told that the defendant will never be before the court again and even this court appearance caused him a lot of stress.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €1,500 fine for careless driving.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media