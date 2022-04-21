Search

21 Apr 2022

Pregnant woman in court over Kildare clothing theft

Custody

Pregnant woman in court over Kildare clothing theft

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A woman, who is pregnant with her fifth child, appeared in court over the theft of clothing.

Charlene Keenan, 26, whose address was given as 8 Meelagh halting site, Mahon, Cork.

was being prosecuted for the theft of €50 worth of clothing from TK Maxx, Newbridge, on September 27, 2020.

Naas District Court was told on April 20 that two females were detained following the incident but the goods were not recovered.

Read more Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly said the woman had previous convictions under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act and the Road Traffic Act.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the woman is aware that these incidents lead to increased levels of store security and increased prices for shoppers.

Mr Kennelly said the  defendant got addicted to the prescription drug Lyrica and her behaviour was affected by the addiction.

Mr Kennelly said she is expecting her next child  in weeks and her last offence was over two years previously.

“She has managed to stay out of trouble for over two years,” he said, adding “I seriously think she has turned a corner.”

He added if she was given a chance to avoid a custodial she would “grab it with both hands.”

Noting that the defendant had previously received a suspended term and a custody term, Judge John O’Leary imposed a two months term and leave to appeal was granted.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media