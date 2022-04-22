Kildare Deaths, April 22

Deaths notices for Kildare
Michael Smyth, Church View, Nurney, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare
The death has occurred of Michael Smyth, Church View, Nurney, Kildare / Monasterevin. Formerly of Mountrice, Monasterevin. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Agnes and brother Bernard. Beloved father of David and Emma, loving grandfather of Aveen, Fiadh, Tagdh and Noah. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law, daughter in law, sisters Elizabeth, Catherine. Brigid, Alice, Chris and Anne, brother s in law, nieces and nephews, fondly remembered by Jimmy, Mai and Wendy, extended family, relatives and friends.
Reposing on Friday at his sister Brigid Holouhan's home in Ellistown (R51 C625) from 5pm to 8pm with rosary recital at 7.30pm. Removal at 9.15am on Saturday to arrive at St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 10am requiem mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.
http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.