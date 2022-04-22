Monthly allowance of €400 could be paid to households taking in Ukrainian refugees

A monthly payment of €400 to households who take in Ukrainian refugees is being considered by the Government.

Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European Affairs told RTÉ news there is a cost associated with housing refugees "even for the most generous people".

"Whatever decision is taken next week will need to reflect those costs while supporting the generosity which people have shown with their arms open over the last few months," Minister Byrne said.

It is understood that the Department of Social Protection and the Revenue Commissioners have been asked to draw up plans to pay households who take in refugees, but the exact details of how much they will be paid and which households will be eligible are still being worked out by officials.

A formal government decision is then expected within the next fortnight and possibly as early as next week. The amount could be up to €400 a month, senior government figures have confirmed.

The Department of Children and Equality will have responsibility for determining who is eligible for the payment and how much will be paid. The payment will be administered by the Department of Social Protection, it is believed.