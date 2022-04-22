BREAKING: Revised plan is submitted for 220 homes in Kildare

The Land Development Agency has submitted a revised planning application for the redevelopment of Devoy Barracks in Naas. This revised application, which could see the delivery of 219 social and affordable homes, takes on board the feedback from Kildare County Council and An Bord Pleanála following the LDA’s initial application in April 2021, which was originally rejected by APB.

An Bord Pleanála inspectors had concerns about the lack of sufficient vehicle parking included in the designs.

The LDA has increased the provision of car-parking spaces and made a number of other amendments to the scheme layout in the proposed development.

Read more Kildare news

The proposed development will also consist of over 10,000 sqm of public and communal open space.

John Coleman, CEO of the Land Development Agency, said: “Devoy Barracks is an important site for the region and has the potential to deliver over 200 affordable homes, a new childcare facility and significant public and communal open space. Input from local residents and those with past experience of the barracks have made an important contribution throughout the planning process, and we are grateful for their interest.”