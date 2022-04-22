Entrepreneurs from Kildare attend annual Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase 2022

Steven Kearney, CEO of Optifly, and Gavin O'Connell, Senior Development Adviser, Enterprise Ireland
Enterprise Ireland invested €28m in Irish start-ups and supported over 125 start-up companies in 2021.
Entrepreneurs and representatives from these early-stage businesses attended the annual Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase 2022 event which was held at the Aviva Stadium recently, alongside investors, mentors and other members of the broader Irish start-up ecosystem.
Pictured at the Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase 2022 is Steven Kearney, CEO of Optifly from Co Kildare, which was one of the 125 new start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2021.
