Kildare Property Watch: Spacious bungalow near National Stud on market for €350,000

Marhaba
Marhaba is a spacious residence, extending to circa 203 sq m (2,185 sq ft) and is situated in a sought after location on the outskirts of Kildare town at Tully East, near the National Stud and Japanese Gardens.
The property is accessed via electric gates and is set on 0.79 acres of mature, private landscaped gardens which are enclosed by trees and hedges. Outside, there is a tool shed and three Barna sheds.
The property's spacious rear garden
Outside, the property has a large paved patio to the rear, and is set on mature private landscaped gardens.
Accommodation in the property comprises a hallway, reception, sitting room, kitchen with an oil-fired Stanley cooker, a dining area, sunroom, conservatory, three bedrooms, two shower rooms, a family bathroom and two attic rooms.
One of the bedrooms in the property
Find out more
The property is on the market for €350,000 with Jordan Town and Country Estate Agents.
Contact 045 433 550 for more information on the property.
