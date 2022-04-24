Kildare Property Watch: Kilcock stud farm expected to fetch €600,000

A 36-acre stud farm in Kilcock will go under the hammer on May 11 in The Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth at 3 pm.

Killargan Stud contains a very useful yard which includes an isolation barn, an American barn with nine mare and foal stables as well as a treatment area and a tack room. There is also a 45m by 25 m sand arena with a 5ft fence and fibre sand and rubber surface. It also contains a lunging ring which is 15m in diameter as well as a loading bay and machinery shed.

The lands which are to the rear of the yard are all in grass and and are laid out in very attractive divisions. They are all of top quality free draining variety and would be ideally suitable for any farming enterprise. The lands are surrounded by mature hedgerow and have views of the surrounding countryside.

The property has road frontage and offers potential for a superb site for a one off residence subject to the necessary planning consent.

The lands are located in the townland of Drumlargan, Kilcock. They are located just off the Kilcock to Summerhill road (R158) and are approximately 4km from Summerhill and 8km from Kilcock and 4km from the M4 motorway. They are also located about 15 km from Dunboyne and the M3 motorway. Dublin city and airport is approximately a 40 minute drive.

The area is characterised by one off housing and farm land and is in a very serene location. The property is situated within an easy commute to Fairyhouse, The Curragh, Naas, Leopardstown and Punchestown racetracks.

Further details are available via the sole agents, contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property, Maynooth on 01 628 6128. The guide price is €600,000.