Kildare Property Watch: Spacious and detached home on market in Naas for €750,000

A spacious, four-bedroom detached within walking distance of the centre of Naas is expected to fetch at least €750,000.

Number 21 Broadfield View, which is located on the Kilcullen Road, is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow and is being brought to the market by Coonan Property .

The home is an immaculately presented property in a quiet residential setting. The mature and peaceful development is close to the countryside, but is within walking distance of Naas town.

Outside, the home has well-tended, manicured lawns, a lamp lit driveway and a double-gated side entrance.

Number 21 offers over 2,500 sq ft of living space that includes four bedrooms, a family room, a lounge, and a kitchen/dining/living space. Every nook and cranny of this house is finished to an exacting standard, according to the selling agent. This property is modern, spacious, bright, and filled with quality fixtures and fittings with plenty of space to relax and entertain family and friends.

The garden to the rear is well designed and maintained, has plenty of privacy and yet can provide entertainment for large numbers when needed. With a decking area off the master bedroom, a family dining area, and a beautiful tree shaded seating area, this southwest facing gem is the icing on the cake.

Number 21 Broadfield View is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €750,000.

Find out more

For further information please contact Coonan Property at 045 832020 or email: naas@coonan.com