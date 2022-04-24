Gardening with Jo: Unveiling our Bloom show garden

We at Caragh Nurseries have really big news this week for you and it is so very exciting so here it is — for the first time in a good few years we have a garden in Bloom by Bord Bia in the Phoenix Park.

Caragh Nurseries have teamed up with our good friend and one hell of a landscape designer, Andrew Christopher Garden Design. Our garden, called Hit Pause, The Caragh Nurseries Garden, has been over two years in the planning and it will be a luxurious and large installation.

Bord Bia Bloom is on from June 2 to 6 in its usual location in the Phoenix Park, and we are so excited to be eventually bringing you this wonderful garden.

There is no doubt the events of the past two years have changed our lives forever, for good and bad.

A deeper awareness of our physical and mental health has been brought to the forefront like never before. However this new normal has given us a new perspective on life, and a new appreciation for our homes, gardens and outdoor spaces has been awakened within us.

This has brought an opportunity to ‘hit the pause button’ on our busy lives, slow things down and appreciate what we have and how lucky we are. Gardens have been lauded by us gardeners for their benefits to physical and mental health for years and that message has sunk in on a scale never seen before.

Gardens are being transformed all over the country to maximise their potential. Hit Pause, the Caragh Nurseries Garden, aims to demonstrate some of the key principles of a good design which can be used to enhance any garden or outdoor space. This includes elements such as space, texture, colour and form.

The Caragh Nurseries Garden will ask you to consider the garden as not just a collection of plants but as a whole, the extension of your interior and one of the most integral parts of your home.

We are not only sponsoring the garden that has been designed so thoughtfully by Andrew, but we are supplying all the plant materials too. The build for the garden will start in the next couple of weeks and I am delighted to say I will be bringing you the good, the bad and the ugly of a show garden, up to and including the show. We will be bringing you interviews with Andrew and with our production team and the garden build team.

We will have special guests along the way that will share their thoughts on Hit Pause, The Caragh Nurseries Garden — the excitement builds.