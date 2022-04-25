Kildare gardaí allege that man was found in possession of 'substantial amount of drugs'

A Naas District Court judge was told by gardaí that a man was found in possession of 'a substantial amount of drugs'.

The comments were made by Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob and related to Daniel Knott, with an address listed as 7 Hillcrest, Kilcullen, who appeared in the courthouse on Thursday, April 21.

DETAILS

The 31-year-old defendant was accused of trespassing and criminal damage at the Old School Lane in Suncroft on April 8 last.

Gardaí also alleged that Mr Knott threatened to set fire to the residence.

It was further alleged that the following day, April 9, the defendant was caught with a number of 'controlled substances', in addition to a firearm.

Gardaí believe that the defendant had intended to sell some of these drugs.

TO BE DECIDED

Sgt Jacob told Judge John O’ Leary it has yet to be confirmed if the drug offences that Mr Knott is accused of will go under Section 15 or Section 15-A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

Section 15 refers to possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply.

Meanwhile, Section 15-A relates to possession of drugs with a value of at least €13,000.

The judge remanded Mr Knott on bail until October 6 to allow for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The defendant’s barrister, Sarah Connolly, asked him to reduce his sign on for bail at his local garda station to once a week, which Judge O’ Leary agreed to do.

The defendant was also ordered to observe an 11pm to 6am curfew.



CONCERNS

When he expressed concerns that he would not be able to reach his children in the event of an emergency, as they live elsewhere, the judge reassured him that an exception would be made in his curfew for emergencies.

Gardaí added that a ballistics report on the firearm allegedly attributed to Mr Knott is due to follow.