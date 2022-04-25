WIN: Pair of Tickets to Punchestown with The Dooley Insurance Group

One of Ireland’s leading independent insurances brokers, The Dooley Insurance Group is looking forward to an exciting week of horse racing at the Punchestown Festival.

The Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase will run at Punchestown on the opening day, Tuesday, 26th of April. The group will also sponsor the Dooley Insurance Group WFA Cross Country Steeplechase on the closing day of the festival, Saturday, 30th of April.

Established over sixty-five years ago the Dooley Insurance Group is now one of Ireland’s largest independent insurance brokers with over 12,000 clients throughout the country.

The Dooley Insurance Group are also an official insurance partner of Punchestown Racecourse. Despite the challenges of the pandemic the group has grown and has acquired the long-established business of Padraic O’ Connor Insurances in Offaly in

December 2021 with further acquisitions on the cards.

We have teamed up with the Dooley Insurance Group and have 1 pair of general admission tickets up for grabs for Leinster Leader readers. The tickets are ‘Flexi Tickets’ meaning you can use them for any day of the festival. To win simply answer the following question.

The Dooley Insurance Group have just opened a new office in which county?

A. Offaly

B. Cork

C. Wexford.

Email your answer, plus your name and phone number to editor@leinsterleader.ie by 9am on Tuesday, April 26. Winners will be notified via email or phone. Put 'Dooley Insurance Group' in the email subject line.