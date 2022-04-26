Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, April 26

The death has occurred of Margaret Carmel Williams Byrne (née Perry)

10 Sunnyhill, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, Kildare, R56 FH59 / Dublin 2, Dublin



Margaret Carmel Perry Williams Byrne, April 25th 2022. Formerly 15 Dowling Court, City Quay, Dublin 2. Peacefully, in St Anne's Ward, St Vincents hospital Athy. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Williams and Seamus Byrne. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret and Geraldine, sons David and Ciaran, grandchildren James, Stephen, Emma, James, Laura, Dwayne, Gareth, Liza, Rachel & Florian, great grandchildren Conor, Kai, Bobby, Taylor, Sophie, Celina, Harrison, Mia and Dorothy, brother George Perry, son-in-law Darren, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Patricia

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R56FH59) with removal from there on Thursday 28th to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv

The death has occurred of James BRUNSWICK

Celbridge, Kildare



Brunswick (Celbridge) – Apr 25, 2022, (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, James, beloved husband of the late Marie and dear father of Colin (deceased) and Niall; Sadly missed by his loving son, sisters Una and Maura, daughters-in-law Jeanette and Breda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Adam, Jake, Abigail and Cian, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside The Henry Grattan Pub). Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://celstra.ie/live-feeds/

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Rose Cahalane (née Mitchell)

Maynooth, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Meath



Rose Cahalane (née Mitchell) (Parklands Crescent, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lucan, Co. Dublin and Bective, Co. Meath) April 24th. 2022. Peacefully at home, with her family. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Michelle and Caroline, sons-in-law Conor and Tony, her seven adored grandchildren Anna, Robyn, Grace, Ava, Hugh, Kate and Isobelle, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening (26th April) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (27th. April) to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Rose’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Frank GILLESPIE

Straffan, Kildare / Letterbarrow, Donegal



Gillespie (Straffan and formerly of Letterbarrow, Donegal, Co. Donegal) – Apr 25, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, Frank, beloved husband of Hanna, dear father of Caroline, Teresa, Stephen, Maria, John and Deirdre and loving grandfather of Shane, Oisín, Barry, Ciara, Aoife, Ronan, Cian, Emer, Cara, Saoirse, Darragh, Ciarán, Charlie, Niamh, Maeve, Gráinne and the late Conor (RIP); Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Bernard and James, sister Anne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private please. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link:

https://celstra.ie/live-feeds/

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of Dermot Kelly

Hawthorn Court, Celbridge, Kildare



Kelly, Dermot, Hawthorn Court, Maynooth Road and late of St Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, April 24th 2022, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved brother of the late Liam, Frank and Patsy. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Miriam, brothers Ian, Barry, Sid, Aidan, Gabriel, Ray, Declan, Martin and John, sisters Violet and Hazel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Dermot's funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : https://celstra.ie/live-feeds/

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Kane (née Broe)

Calverstown, Kildare / Rathmines, Dublin



KANE (née Broe), Catherine (Kay) (Calverstown, Co. Kildare and formerly of Rathmines, Dublin 6) April 23rd 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan. Beloved wife of Patrick (Paddy) and much loved mother of Raphaela, Sue, Sharon and the late Bernadette. Kay will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brothers Tony and Brendan, grandson Ben, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan on Monday evening (April 25th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (April 26th) to The Church of Mary Immaculate, Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Kay’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”