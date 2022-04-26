"Comeback" Punchestown Festival to welcome 135k punters and inject €100m into Kildare economy

The 2022 Punchestown Festival will welcome more than 135,000 people this week for an event that will inject a massive €100m into the local economy.

It will be the first time in two years that punters will be allowed through the turnstiles for the five-day “Comeback Festival”.

The Punchestown team said that the eagerly awaited event has seen advance tickets quickly snapped up and corporate hospitality places completely sold out.

Punchestown CEO Conor O’Neill said: “It’s so good to be back. Interest is through the roof and everyone is keen to gather and celebrate.

“We say it repeatedly but people make Punchestown.”

The festival is Ireland’s largest sporting corporate entertainment occasion and the sold out sign went up some weeks ago with waiting lists in place for last minute cancellations.

Coming to Punchestown will be over 17,000 hospitality clients from 802 companies, 163 of which are UK-based.

Food and beverages will be served by 60 chefs, 420 catering staff and 250 bar staff.

Three tonnes of fresh vegtables, over 60 kilos of artisan cheeses and 15,000 portions of desserts and canapes will be enjoyed over the five days.

The Bollinger Best Dressed Lady competition injects colour and glamour into proceedings while the Ballymore Family Day on Saturday could see over 35,000 people flock to the racecourse.

The first of the 40 race programme, including 12 grade one contests, gets underway on Tuesday 3.40pm and concludes with the 31st running of the Punchestown Kidney Research Charity race on Saturday evening.

A prize fund of €3.6 million will see the brightest stars of jump racing go to battle on the famous Punchestown turf.

Punters will be flocking to the venue to see history makers like jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Willie Mullins.

Traffic management

Meanwhile, Naas Gardaí will be implementing a comprehensive traffic management plan around the Punchestown area this week.

People attending are requested to use public transport where possible and to travel early to the venue.

Gardaí also warned that there may be delays during peak traffic times due to the large crowds and that people should allow extra time for their journeys.





