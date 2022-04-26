Gardaí helping to organise "meet and greet" groups across Kildare tomorrow

An Garda Síochána, supported by the IFA and the National Rural Safety Forum, are inviting local communities to a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity at five venues across Kildare tomorrow.

Local community Gardaí, IFA branch representatives and representatives from community groups involved in the National Rural Safety Forum will engage with the local community. It is an opportunity for the local community to get to know their local Gardaí and local community representatives. All are welcome.

The venues and times are below:

The day, last held in 2020 will involve communities from across the country meeting with their local Gardaí and community representatives to discuss matters of importance to them such as rural safety, crime prevention and security. The meetings will be informal and will last approximately one hour.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, from Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said:

"An Garda Síochána is delighted to partner with the IFA and other key stakeholders from the National Rural Safety Forum for a National Community Engagement Day to take place in 300 venues across the country on Wednesday, 27th April 2022.

The National Community Engagement Day will provide an opportunity for people from all our communities, both rural and urban, to meet with their local Gardaí.

I especially welcome the event this year as it is the first time since 2020 that it could take place owing to Covid-19 restrictions. Engagement, partnership and problem solving with local communities is essential to our mission of keeping people safe.

Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns, discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer crime prevention advice.”

Brian Rushe, IFA Deputy President and Co-Chair of the National Rural Safety Forum has commented that:

"It is crucial that we all work together to serve the best interests of people at risk in our communities and the National Community Engagement Day is the perfect platform for this. Community reassurance and crime prevention initiatives are at the centre of community welfare. IFA is thrilled to be working with An Garda Síochána and all members of the National Rural Safety Forum on this great initiative and are urging all communities to come out on the 27th April to make it a memorable day.”

Details of the location, venue and timing of local engagement opportunities are available by county at http://www.garda.ie/!KQR60R

An Garda Síochána will take this opportunity to listen to the policing needs of our communities so that we can continue to deliver on our mission – Keeping People Safe