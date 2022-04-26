Forthcoming St Brigid's event offers tourism opportunity

A forthcoming festival honouring Kildare’s Saint Brigid offers a chance to bring more visitors to the county.

The 1500th anniversary of the saint’s death will be remembered in an enhanced festival scheduled for 2024 and it’s one of a number of events and venues being targeted by Kildare Fáilte to bring more people here.

The annual Féile Bríde festival will be amplified next year with the inauguration of the new public holiday commemorating St Brigid and again for the anniversary the folllowing year.

Kildare County Council cathaoirleach Naoise Ó Cearúil said that the every effort must be put in getting the most out of St Brigid’s links with Kildare and he suggested that the annual KCC visit to the US should take place on St. Brigid’s Day instead of St Patrick’s Day.

Kildare Fáilte chairman David Mongey said the new public holiday is a huge opportunity for local businesses and he said it afforded the chance to “claim her for ourselves.”

A number of initiatives undertaken by KF to promote local landmarks were highlighted by Kildare Fáilte’s chief executive officer Aine Mangan.

These included the Hill of Allen, the deteriorating condition of which was highlighted by Cllr Colm Kenny, which was lit up for St Brigid’s Day.

“A lot of damage has been done there (to) what’s left of it,” he said adding this was a shame because it is one of the few attractions we have and is “undergoing such hardship.”

Another councillor, Bernard Caldwell, said that more could be done to promote Leixlip and he asked for the publication of a brochure which councillors could access to promote the county.

Ms Mangan said that the publication of this had been delayed because of the pandemic but a final draft is available now, along with an information pack and will be published as a hard copy and in digital form for the tourist season.

Ms Mangan also said that Mondello Park is also being being featured after Cllr Veralouise Behan said there is massive interest in motorracing and “this is another avenue of tourism development.”