Massive success for Kildare Irish dancers at World Championships

There was cause for celebration for many of the Kildare participants at the Irish dancing World Championships in Germany this year. One of the big prize winners was Rosie Kennedy who after an exceptional performance became this year’s U/9 international champion.

The Morrissey School of Irish Dancing, based in Monasterevin were well represented at the weekend at the Irish Dance World Championships with five dancers from the school travelling to Moers, Germany to compete.

But Rosie wasn’t alone in her celebrations, her teammates also had incredible performances at this year’s event. Éireann Rowley U14, finished seventh in solo and 11th overall, Holly Coogan U12, fifth in solo and fourth overall, Katie Byrne U13, fourth and fifth in solos and 4th overall. Finally Claire Morrissey U12, finished first in solo and second overall and was unlucky not to also be the overall Champion in her age group for 2022.

The Morrissey School of Irish Dancing, runs classes each week for dancers from as young as 3 years old ,both beginners and advanced dancers. After success in Germany the Monasterevin group set their sights on their next great performance at the famous Gaiety Theatre in Dublin. More details on that performance can be found on the school’s social media or click here: Facebook.com/MorrisseySchoolOfIrishDance.