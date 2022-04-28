Ireland Live brings you all the latest news and events from across Ireland as it happens! Have you got a story for us? Send your photos, videos or stories to news@ireland-live.ie. We'd love to hear from you!
PICTURES: Fun in the booth as crowds enjoy Day 2 of the Punchestown races - Gallery 2
Reporter:
Staff Reporter
28 Apr 2022 2:33 PM
Punters enjoying the 2022 Punchestown Festival have been popping into the Kildare Live photo booth. Check out a full gallery below from Day 2, Wednesday, April 27. Use the arrows above or next icon below to see all pictures.