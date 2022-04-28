Search

28 Apr 2022

South East 'super mum' is Thursday's Best Dressed Lady at Punchestown

South East 'super mum' is Thursday's Best Dressed Lady at Punchestown

Julie Caulfield from Wexford

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

The Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Competition winner on Day three of the Punchestown Festival was Julie Caulfield from Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford. The new mum wowed the Bollinger Style Council just 10 weeks after she welcomed baby Sorcha into the world.

Wearing a stunning emerald green and black two piece suit that she designed herself and teamed with an obi black belt and gorgeous hat by Caithriona King Designs. The classic, elegant, and tailored look was finished with a black Channel bag complete with gold hardware and Steve Madden heels ensuring head to toe glamour.

The Bollinger Best Dressed Style Council led by Michelle O’Sullivan of Bollinger International and stylist Marietta Doran were blown away by her very channelesque look. Julie is now fast tracked into tomorrow’s final of the competition where she will join Tuesday’s winner Dee Ahearn and yesterday’s winner Oniesa Owens. They will join five more stylish ladies selected from the crowd by the style council as ladies go peep toe to kitten heel for the much coveted title of the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady at Punchestown for 2022.

The winner will win a VIP trip for two to the Bollinger Estate in France complete with chauffeur driven transfers, Michellin star dining and five star luxury accommodation and a year’s supply of Bollinger Champagne.

All finalists receive a Bollinger goodie bag compromising of a bottle of delicious Bollinger Champagne and a Bollinger compact mirror, Bellamianta luxury tan, Declaré skincare, AYU make up, Kotanical essential oils and Punchestown race tickets.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media