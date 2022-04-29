Search

29 Apr 2022

Curragh walker calls for action to be taken to help injured sheep at Kildare plains

The lamb which was found injured, and later died

29 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

A regular walker at the Curragh plains has called for information to be signposted as to who to contact if members of the public come across injured sheep and lambs.

She explained how she came across an injured lamb last Monday, April 25 and tried in vain to get help for it. 

"On Monday, I stayed up the Curragh for three hours with my friend trying to contact someone who could help with a lamb that was injured," she said.

"We also had picked up broken glass and filled a mug with it in another part of the Curragh. I rang a couple of farmers and the KWWSPCA and they gave me the number of the Curragh ranger. I rang the Curragh ranger with no answer. I texted a message and still have had no reply. I rang the Defence Forces and they too said to ring the ranger."

When she returned to the Curragh on Wednesday morning (April 27), she found the mother standing over her dead lamb.

"There were some dogs running around off leash but I don't know what or who did this to the lamb. I am concerned about these animals and would like to know if this happens again is there some organisation that I can contact?," she asked.

"Also, why can we not pay people, maybe even on a CE scheme to patrol the Curragh. I'm sure there would even be volunteers that could help like tidy towns. Not only would it help in keeping the animals safe, but it could help in the anti-social element that happens up there."

She added; "surely we have not become so desensitised that this is okay, I don't need to tell you the value of the open air Curragh that is on our doorstep."

She said she wasn't signalling anyone out for blame but asked if signs could be erected at the Curragh listing a contact number of who to contact in similar situations. She questioned whether the lamb's life could have been saved if it had got earlier intervention.

The walker did get a response from the Department of Defence in response to her query. The Leinster Leader also posed questions to the Department.

It said the responsibility for the welfare of sheep on the Curragh Plains is solely a matter for the respective sheep owners who graze their flock on same.

"This responsibility extends to the removal of any dead animals in their flock from the Curragh Plains. As soon as the Department of Defence became aware of this incident on the Curragh Plains, the relevant sheep owner, whose responsibility it is to deal with such matters, was contacted. The sheep owner has since informed the Department that the animals have now been removed from the Curragh Plains."

 

