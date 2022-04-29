Search

29 Apr 2022

Kildare kids could sing on stage at festival with Kaleidoscope Choir this summer

The Kaleidoscope Choir

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Kildare kids could get the chance to sing on the main stage at Russborough's Kaleidoscope festival, alongside the renowned Dublin Gospel Choir.

According to the organisers, there was a huge sign-up for the first ever Kaleidoscope Choir in 2019 when 180 children attending the festival joined the Dublin Gospel Choir on the main stage, so organisers had to bring it back. Youngsters who take part will be performing two songs on the Kaleidoscope Main Stage with the Dublin Gospel Choir during their Sunday set! 

They said: "For this epic performance, with help from us, you will learn to sing two whole super cool tunes, we will be sharing these songs with all the budding pop-stars and rock-stars so you can start practising in advance. We know that practise makes perfect so there will be two rehearsals before the main stage gig at Kaleidoscope and you will need to attend at least one of these rehearsals and register for your stage pass in order to perform."

The family-friendly Kaleidoscope Festival takes place on the grounds of Russborough House in Blessington from June 24 to 26.

Added organisers: "Once you’re done, we’re rocking and you’ll be joining the Dublin Gospel Choir during their performance on the Kaleidoscope Main Stage on Sunday at 3pm! Everyone will have their place in the Kaleidoscope Choir, no matter how big or small, high or low, your voice is needed! You’ll laugh together, you’ll cry together (but only because you’re laughing!), you’ll sing together and most importantly you’ll have the best fun ever together!"

Registration for the Kaleidoscope Choir will take place onsite at rehearsals. Rehearsals will take place:

7pm Friday 24th of June: Rumpledumpus Tent, Back Lawn

11am Saturday 25th of June: Expression Tent, Wonderland Area

With an inaugural sell-out weekend in 2019, Kaleidoscope was the festival hit of the summer – and with limited tickets left, 2022 is heading for a sell-out in the coming weeks. Tickets bought for Kaleidoscope in 2020 are still valid for the 2022 festival. Early-bird weekend camping tickets for a family of four are €249 for a limited time.

