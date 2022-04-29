Flashy watches, designer handbags and €22,000 in cash seized in CAB raids in Kildare, Laois and Dublin this morning

Some of the cash seized in the raids
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the DMR West, DMR South, Laois and Kildare regions, this morning, Friday, April 29.
The searches were conducted with the assistance of The Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Ronanstown and Lucan District Detective Units, Naas District Detective Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.
Ten separate locations consisting of four residential addresses, four business addresses including a licensed premises and two professional premises were searched. It's understood one of the locations was in Clane.
The following was seized during the course of the searches;
One Hublot Watch
One Rolex Watch
One Breitling Watch
Designer clothing
Designer handbags
Assorted sums of cash at each of the search sites totalling €22,000
Documents, records, hard drives and electronic devices
No arrests were made during the course of this operation.
"This search operation targeted the commercial activities of a significant Dublin based Organised Crime Gang involved in drug trafficking and money laundering," said gardai.
"Today’s action is noteworthy in the context of an on-going proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets and commercial interests of key individuals suspected of participating in and directing organised criminality."
Some of the items seized
